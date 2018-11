Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Expert panel calls for swift action to stop dramatic species decline as B.C. develops new law

Sally Otto, a UBC biologist, co-authored a report calling for action to prevent rapid species decline in B.C., Star Vancouver reported.

She said in many cases action is delayed for years by the process of developing a recovery plan.