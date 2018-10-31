Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One-year gap between pregnancies reduces risk to mothers: Study

Various media outlets reported on pregnancy research from UBC and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“Our study found increased risks to both mother and infant when pregnancies are closely spaced, including for women older than 35,” said study lead author, Laura Schummers, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of family practice who carried out the study as part of her dissertation at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

Stories appeared in The Guardian, Reuters (also on Business Insider), Agence Free Press (on CTV), Harper’s Bazaar, and Star Kenya.