Halloween can be deadly for pedestrians: Traffic study

Various media outlets reported on UBC research that found a spike in pedestrian fatalities, especially among young children, on Halloween.

The study was led by John A. Staples, a professor with UBC’s faculty of medicine, and was based on four decades of U.S. traffic data.

The research was covered by the Associated Press (in The New York Times, on Global, Huffington Post, and in The Province), Forbes, Daily Mail, Reuters (on CBC), Cosmos Magazine, The Verge, on CTV, Chek News, and in Star Vancouver and the Times Colonist.