Too early to predict timeline of Surrey-Langley SkyTrain: Experts

Gordon Lovegrove, an engineering professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus, spoke to News 1130 about the possibility of a SkyTrain connecting Surrey and Langley.

Lovegrove, who consulted on the construction of the Canada Line rapid transit line, said the timing of a new line may depend on the availability of new fuel cell technology.