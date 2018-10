Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Slot machines flash and ring to prompt more bets

Cosmos Magazine reported on UBC psychology research that examined betting behaviour.

The research, led by Catharine Winstanley and Mariya V. Cherkasova, found participants were more likely to make riskier bets when gambling winnings were paired with audio and visual cues.