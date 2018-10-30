Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pregnancy gap should be at least a year: Researchers

Various media outlets reported on pregnancy research from UBC and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“Older mothers for the first time have excellent evidence to guide the spacing of their children. Achieving that optimal one-year interval should be doable for many women, and is clearly worthwhile to reduce complication risks,” said Wendy Norman, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice and the study’s senior author.

Stories appeared on BBC, Xinhua, Independent U.K. (also on Yahoo), United Press International, and Metro U.K.