Mountain birds on “escalator to extinction” as planet warms

The Associated Press reported on bird research led by Benjamin Freeman, a postdoctoral fellow at the Biodiversity Research Centre at UBC. The study highlighted how climate change is pushing species out of their natural habitats.

“We think temperature is the master-switch in explaining why species live where they do on mountain slopes,” said Freeman. “A huge majority of species in our study were doing the same thing.”

The story appeared on ABC, Fox News, Tech Times and in the National Post.