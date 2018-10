Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How science is bringing psychedelic mushrooms out of the shadows

Mark Haden, a UBC professor and the executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association of Psychedelic Studies, was quoted in a Maclean’s article about the possible medical uses of psychedelic drugs.

“There is a wave of popular interest that is unprecedented in my lifetime,” Haden said.

The article also appeared on Ottawa Matters.