Vancouver Sun/The Province journalists win big at the Jack Webster Awards

Donna Logan, a professor emerita at UBC and founding director of the university’s graduate school of journalism, was honoured with the 2018 Bill Good Award at the Jack Webster Awards, the Vancouver Sun reported.

The story also appeared in The Province.