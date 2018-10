Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Entrepreneur sells do-it-yourself cannabis edible kits to bypass legal limitations

Zach Walsh, a UBC professor and cannabis researcher, was quoted in a Star Vancouver article about an entrepreneur who is selling do-it-yourself cannabis edible kits.

He said the kits could be “problematic” because dosages can be inconsistent and overdoses are possible.