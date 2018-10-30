Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chocolate: Origins of delicacy pushed back in time

Various media outlets reported on research into the history of chocolate by Michael Blake, a UBC anthropologist and archaeologist.

Blake said discovering of traces of cacao in fancy containers suggests it may have been an important part of feasting and ritual behaviour.

The story appeared on BBC, The Guardian, Reuters (also on The Star Malaysia and CBC), Agence Free Press (also on Yahoo), Australian Broadcast Corporation, Science Magazine, Daily Mail, Science News, Economic Times and United Press International.