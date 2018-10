Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

5 unique things to do in Vancouver this week

Vancouver Magazine mentioned the opening of the Museum of Anthropology’s first ever all-women exhibition.

Marking the Infinite: Contemporary Women Artists from Aboriginal Australia displays work from nine Aboriginal women, celebrated artists and community leaders from Australia.