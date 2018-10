Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When culture interferes with the couple

La Source interviewed Elizabeth Saewyc, director and professor at UBC’s school of nursing, about a study from UBC and Simon Fraser University that examined teen relationships.

“It is important to assess how young people establish the position of the woman and the man in the relationship,” Saewyc said.