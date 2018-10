Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Study of workers says 1 thing makes employees happier

Inc reported on a study co-authored by John F. Helliwell and Max B. Norton, two UBC economists.

The study found people who felt their relationship with their work supervisor was more like that of partners were likely to report greater life satisfaction.