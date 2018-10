Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MOA’s Great Hall readies for massive seismic upgrades

The Museum of Anthropology at UBC is preparing major seismic upgrades for its Great Hall, the Georgia Straight reported.

The museum will host a family-friendly event on Dec. 2 to celebrate the project as well as the opening of the Shake Up exhibition.