Metro Van regional board faces big turnover next month

Gerald Baier, a political scientist at UBC, spoke to the Vancouver Sun about Metro Vancouver’s board of directors.

“A lot of the services that Metro delivers are the ones that make local government worth thinking about,” Baier said. “It’s sort of invisible to some degree because of the way we take for granted some of those services.”

The article also appeared in The Province.