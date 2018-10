Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liberal MPs side with opposition, amend omnibus justice bill

Debra Parkes, a UBC law professor, was quoted in a CTV article about a bill that aims to stop certain terrorist offences from potentially being re-classified as summary offences.

Parkes told the House Justice Committee “the change will not have the desired effect.”