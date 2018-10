Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Companies struggle with Saudi question amid growing international condemnation

The Globe and Mail quoted Christie Stephenson, executive director with the Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, in an article about international relations with Saudi Arabia following the killing of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

“Taking a stand needs to be followed by action,” she said, referring to companies that are attempting to distance themselves from Saudi Arabia.