Mobile app helps caregivers look after elderly family members

Singtao Vancouver interviewed Christina Chiu, a master of health administration student at UBC, about a seniors care app that she developed to help families and caregivers take care of their loved ones.

Chiu’s venture CareCrew received support from entrepreneurship@UBC.