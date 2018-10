Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. wildfires could be as deadly as in California within 20 years

Kara Froese, a UBC forestry student and forest firefighter, spoke to the National Observer about the future of forest fires in B.C.

“It’s going to work better for everyone in the long run if we come to see prescribed fire and fuel management as a tool that we can use,” she said.