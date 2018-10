Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anti-proportional representation side defends ad that uses goose-stepping soldiers

The Vancouver Sun quoted Maxwell Cameron, a UBC political science professor, in a story about reforming B.C.’s electoral system.

He said he believes negative advertising is counter-productive to the kind of debate that could help voters.

The story also appeared in The Province and Cameron also spoke to North Shore News on the same topic.