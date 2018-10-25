Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC to unveil innovative floor-cleaning robot developed by former students

Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.

Location: Henry Angus Building, main lobby, 2053 Main Mall, UBC. Map: https://bit.ly/2yzVCkr

Parking: West Parkade. Map: https://bit.ly/2z19rXl

Event details: UBC will unveil one of seven new robotic floor cleaners the university has procured for cleaning on campus.

The robot uses artificial intelligence developed by A&K Robotics, a startup company led by graduates from the UBC Sauder School of Business, department of mechanical engineering, and faculty of arts.

Media will have an opportunity to see the robot “trained” by UBC custodial staff to cover a path on the floor, and witness how it responds to challenges when moving autonomously.

A&K Robotics worked closely with UBC Building Operations to develop the technology, which will now be used to clean the same floors the company’s founders once walked as students.

The partnership between UBC and this growing tech company brings to life the themes of collaboration and innovation embedded in UBC’s new strategic plan.



Speakers:

Peter Smailes, UBC vice-president of finance and operations

Gail Murphy, UBC vice-president of research and innovation

John Metras, UBC associate vice-president of campus facilities

Anson Kung, A&K Robotics chief technology officer

Additional interviews:

Pamela Voigt, UBC superintendent of custodial services

Ariel Ramirez, UBC custodial services head service worker

Jessica Yip, A&K Robotics chief operating officer

Kelly Marcolin, A&K Robotics business development

Multimedia:

Video B-roll: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0wbcbfoxqbfytzz/AAD9XN1ifO3oNVDWjeu1OP5Ca?dl=0

Images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/oipl4u2zj6l5b52/AABIoO2lZvheGnlqp6mERufta?dl=0