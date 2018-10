Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trudeau’s First Nations ‘framework’ project looks stalled

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, spoke to Maclean’s for an article about Trudeau’s First Nations “framework.”

She said the government was vague from the start of the consultations.