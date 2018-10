Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kelowna workshop seen as aid to city’s strategy to end homelessness

Kelowna Capital News mentioned UBC in a story about a Kelowna’s strategy to address homelessness.

The article highlighted academics from UBC’s Okanagan campus and Okanagan College who will conduct research to develop ways to help end homelessness in the Central Okanagan.