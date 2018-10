Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How does soap work?

CBS Minnesota interviewed W. Stephen McNeil, a professor in the department of chemistry at UBC’s Okanagan campus, for an article about soap.

McNeil explained that soap creates balls that trap dirt and oil.