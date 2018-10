Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Experiment in morality illustrates challenges in programming self-driving cars to make life-or-death decisions

The Globe and Mail interviewed Azim Shariff, a moral psychologist at UBC, for a story about programming autonomous cars to make decisions.

He said the cars “will have algorithms that have to be explicitly programmed well in advance of the situation.”

Similar stories appeared in Scientific American and Nature.