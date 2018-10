Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Clearing pot charges from Canadians’ records a good start but not enough

Chuka Ejeckam, a political science master’s candidate at UBC, wrote an op-ed for Maclean’s about how the federal government should treat Canadians who have cannabis-related offences.

“A recent study has found that Black and Indigenous people in Canada are significantly overrepresented in cannabis arrests, as well as being more likely to be detained for bail once charged,” he wrote.