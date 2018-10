Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada’s response to Jamal Khashoggi’s death is a test for Trudeau

Hani Faris, an adjunct professor of political science at UBC who specializes in the Middle East, spoke to the Washington Post for a story about Canada’s response to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Whatever the government decides, it is not going to affect the economy in any serious manner,” he said. “If it comes to that, Canada can stomach it and move on.”