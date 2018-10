Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A poop study finds plastic in our bodies, doctors are concerned

Ruairi Robertson, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC, spoke to Mic about how often humans ingest microplastic.

Robertson said research into the effects of microplastic on human health is limited.