US exit from INF treaty threatens to trigger arms race: Scholars

M.V. Ramana, a professor and Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security at the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC, spoke to Sputnik News about the U.S. proposed withdrawal from the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.

He said the decision is another step that moves the world closer to a new arms race.