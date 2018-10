Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Opinion: Let’s not whitewash racism in the justice system

The Province published an op-ed by Emma Cunliffe, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, about racism in the justice system.

“We must come to terms with systemic racism and sexism and address the intergenerational trauma that Canadian ‘justice’ imposes on Indigenous people,” she wrote.