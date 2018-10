Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Contentious Chilliwack school board vote ends in majority support for ‘SOGI’

The Tyee mentioned UBC in an article about the sexual orientation and gender identity materials for Chilliwack schools.

The materials, which include grade-appropriate kindergarten to Grade 12 lesson plans, administrative policy templates, and teacher professional development sessions, were developed with input from UBC, school districts, and the Ministry of Education.