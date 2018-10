Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Where’s the diversity on Vancouver’s new council?

J.P. Catungal, a professor in critical race and ethnic studies at UBC’s Social Justice Institute, was interviewed for a CBC story on the lack of diversity on Vancouver’s new city council.

“The issues that are important to racialized folks might not get airtime on council,” he said.