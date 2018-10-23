Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The pros and cons of reforming B.C.’s electoral system

The Vancouver Sun quoted Richard Johnston, the Canada Research Chair in public opinion, elections, and representation at UBC, and Maxwell Cameron, a UBC political science professor, in an article about the pros and cons of electoral reform.

“The clarity of responsibility is the great virtue of (the first-past-the-post) system,” Johnston said. Cameron said a government created by first-past-the-post is a compelling vision of democracy.

The story also appeared in the Edmonton Journal.

Cameron also spoke to Breakfast Television on the same topic.