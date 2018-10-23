The pros and cons of reforming B.C.’s electoral system

The Vancouver Sun quoted Richard Johnston, the Canada Research Chair in public opinion, elections, and representation at UBC, and Maxwell Cameron, a UBC political science professor, in an article about the pros and cons of electoral reform.
“The clarity of responsibility is the great virtue of (the first-past-the-post) system,” Johnston said. Cameron said a government created by first-past-the-post is a compelling vision of democracy.
The story also appeared in the Edmonton Journal.
Cameron also spoke to Breakfast Television on the same topic.