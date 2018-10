Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The new attack on transgender rights

Fortune cited a UBC study in an article about a memo from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that suggests the agency aims to redefine gender as a biological and fixed condition determined by genitalia at birth.

The UBC study found that LGBTQ students who have a “gay-straight alliance” organization at their schools are less likely to be bullied, discriminated against, or have suicidal thoughts or actions.