Saudi Arabia has little bargaining power over Canada and U.S., expert says

Global interviewed Hani Faris, a political science professor at UBC who specializes in Middle East politics, for a story about relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada and the U.S.

Faris said Canada can turn to many other countries for oil, such as Mexico, Venezuela, Iran or Kuwait.