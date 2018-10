Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meet the life-long friends who say making things can mend your mind

An article in Telegraph U.K. about the benefits of crafting cited a UBC study.

The researchers found that knitting among hospital patients with anorexia nervosa led to a self-reported reduction in their preoccupation with eating disorder thoughts and feelings.