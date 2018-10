Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christy Sutherland named one of Canada’s top family physicians of 2018

Christy Sutherland, a clinical assistant professor at UBC, was named one of the 2018 family physicians of the year by The College of Family Physicians of Canada and the Foundation for Advancing Family Medicine, the Georgia Straight reported.

Sutherland is also a medical director for PHS Community Services Society and education physician lead for the B.C. Centre on Substance Use.