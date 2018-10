Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadians love living in the suburbs, so why aren’t we building more of them?

The Globe and Mail cited a UBC study for an article about Canadians living in the suburbs.

John Helliwell, a UBC economist, found a strong correlation in the suburbs among lower housing prices, lower-density housing and self-reported happiness.