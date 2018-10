Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why India wants to turn its beaches into nuclear fuel

BBC interviewed M. V. Ramana, a professor and Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security at the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC, for an article about nuclear fuel.

He explained why thorium-based nuclear reactors are not likely to become viable.

He was also quoted in an Economic Times India article about nuclear fusion.