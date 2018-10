Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Vancouver’s approach to transportation sustainable?

BC Business interviewed Gord Lovegrove, a professor of engineering at UBC’s Okanagan campus, for an article about transportation in Vancouver.

As UBC’s director of transportation planning in 2003, Lovegrove designed and helped introduce the U-Pass program.