Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

British Columbians get creative to stop food from getting trashed

CBC reported on a new food recovery project that uses food waste from grocery stores to create healthy eating options.

Maegan Stuart, a third-year medical student at UBC’s Okanagan campus, is assisting the Healthy Kimberley Society in launching the project.