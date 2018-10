Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. MLAs should recognize ‘benefit corporation’ is an American branding exercise

The Globe and Mail published an op-ed by Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC and a UBC Sauder Distinguished Scholar​.

“With the BC Greens hoping to push an amended version of this legislation forward this November, British Columbia could be the first Canadian province to adopt benefit corporation laws,” she wrote.