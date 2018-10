Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Where do the candidates stand on housing in Vancouver?

Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to the Vancouver Courier about housing in Vancouver.

“You can have more housing and design policy so that the housing that’s available is allocated first to people who live and work here, either through taxes or regulations,” he said.

The article also appeared on Vancouver Is Awesome.