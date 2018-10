Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Venezuela creating largest migrant crisis in Americas

Mari Pighini, an instructor in UBC’s faculty of education, co-wrote an op-ed for The Province about the Venezuelan migrant crisis.

“Our campaigns seek to extend the conversation to implement aid to migrants in order to bring a deeper understanding of what appears to be a social, political and economic situation, one tainted with very divisive discourses,” wrote Pighini and Natalia Sofia Pére, a graduate student at Simon Fraser University.