Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Retrain your brain to develop better exercise habits

A fitness column in the Edmonton Journal cited research from Matthieu Boisgontier, a postdoctoral researcher in UBC’s brain behaviour lab at the department of physical therapy.

Boisgontier found that our brains are wired for sedentary behaviours.

The article also appeared in the Winnipeg Sun.