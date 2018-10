Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Removing Georgia Viaducts resurfaced as election issue

Star Vancouver interviewed Henry Yu, a UBC historian, for a story about how removing the Georgia Viaducts are crucial to the Vancouver election.

“It’s the crux in terms of the long-term viability of Chinatown,” Yu said.