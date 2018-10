Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Most Metro Van residents support SkyTrain to UBC: Poll

Various media outlets reported on a poll that found 87 per cent of Vancouver residents want to see the SkyTrain extended to UBC.

The research was conducted by Research Co.

Stories appeared in the Vancouver Sun (also in The Province), Star Vancouver, Business in Vancouver, on Daily Hive and Vancouver Is Awesome.