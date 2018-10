Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is weed stronger today than when your parents smoked?

Jonathan Page, an adjunct professor of botany at UBC, was interviewed for a Huffington Post story on today’s strains of cannabis.

He said THC-heavy strains are the norm today but people could still find high-potency cannabis four decades ago.