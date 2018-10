Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Douglas Todd: Condos changed Metro Van forever, for better and worse

A column in the Vancouver Sun mentioned an article written by Douglas Harris, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC.

Harris, an expert in legal history and property law, wrote that laws that made condominiums possible in Metro Vancouver contributed to the high-end gentrification of the city.

The column also appeared in the Windsor Star.